Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Scores twice in Sunday's victory
Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.
Saturday's day off seemed to benefit Sanchez, as he hit his fifth double of the season and scored twice in his return to the lineup. Although he's gotten off to a slow start to the season and is hitting .188 with a .614 OPS over 17 games, he's starting to find his rhythm at the dish. Over his last seven games, he's gone 8-for-28 (.286) and drawn two walks.
More News
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...