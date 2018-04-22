Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Scores twice in Sunday's victory

Sanchez went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Saturday's day off seemed to benefit Sanchez, as he hit his fifth double of the season and scored twice in his return to the lineup. Although he's gotten off to a slow start to the season and is hitting .188 with a .614 OPS over 17 games, he's starting to find his rhythm at the dish. Over his last seven games, he's gone 8-for-28 (.286) and drawn two walks.