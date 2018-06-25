Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Will miss three or four weeks

Sanchez has a grade 1 groin strain which will cause him to miss three or four weeks, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Sanchez was placed on the disabled list with injury Monday. If he's able to stick to the given timeline, he should be able to return soon after the All-Star break. Austin Romine will be the primary starter behind the plate until that time, with Kyle Higashioka serving as his backup.