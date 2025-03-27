The Yankees reassigned Hartlieb to minor-league camp Saturday.
Hartlieb made five appearances out of the Colorado bullpen in 2024, but he otherwise spent the entire season at the Triple-A level. The 31-year-old is likely to see the bulk of his appearances with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre during the upcoming season.
