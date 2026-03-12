Yankees' George Lombard: Cut from major-league camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Yankees reassigned Lombard to minor-league camp Thursday.
Lombard trailed off the last few Grapefruit League games at the plate after a hot start, finishing with a .740 OPS, one home run and two stolen bases. He impressed the Yankees overall both offensively and defensively but still needs some seasoning in the minors before being considered a real option with the big club.
More News
-
Yankees' George Lombard: Grabs invite to MLB camp•
-
Yankees' George Lombard: Not overmatched at Double-A•
-
Yankees' George Lombard: Heading to Double-A•
-
Yankees' George Lombard: Starting 2025 in minors•
-
Yankees' George Lombard: Turning heads this spring•
-
Yankees' George Lombard: Invited to MLB spring training•