The Yankees reassigned Lombard to minor-league camp Thursday.

Lombard trailed off the last few Grapefruit League games at the plate after a hot start, finishing with a .740 OPS, one home run and two stolen bases. He impressed the Yankees overall both offensively and defensively but still needs some seasoning in the minors before being considered a real option with the big club.

