Yankees' George Lombard: Hot start to MLB career

Lombard went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-4 win over Atlanta.

The rookie shortstop continues to impress. Lombard took Victor Mederos deep in the seventh inning, his second homer in his first four big-league contests, and he's hit safely in all four games while batting .385 (5-for-13) with a 3:4 BB:K. Lombard had 10 homers in 76 games between Double-A and Triple-A prior to his promotion, so the 21-year-old's initial burst of power may not be a mirage.