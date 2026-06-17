Yankees' George Lombard: Injures wrist at Triple-A

Lombard sustained an apparent left wrist injury Tuesday and exited in the fifth inning of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's 3-1 win over Columbus, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lombard doubled and walked in two plate appearances before checking out of the contest when he appeared to hurt his wrist while trying to tag a baserunner. Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't have an update Wednesday when asked about Lombard's injury, so the 21-year-old prospect can be viewed as day-to-day for now. One of the top prospects in the upper levels of the minors, Lombard has slashed .231/.381/.385 with four home runs and eight steals in 42 games at Triple-A since being promoted from Double-A Somerset on April 29. Lombard has made starts at second base, third base and shortstop since arriving at Triple-A, giving him multiple pathways to playing time if the Yankees decide to call him up at some point later this season.