Yankees manager Aaron Boone said after Saturday's 9-2 win over Boston that Lombard's knee injury appears to be a day-to-day situation, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lombard picked up the injury on a check-swing during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. The Yankees are still evaluating the results of Lombard's imaging, but the initial signs indicate that the 21-year-old shortstop has avoided a serious injury. Lombard may be held out of the lineup for a couple of days while continuing to be evaluated, which would open the door to more playing time for Jose Caballero and Amed Rosario.