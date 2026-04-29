The Yankees are promoting Lombard from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilke-Barre, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Lombard got off to a blazing beginning at the plate with Somerset, slashing .324/.414/.595 with four home runs, eight doubles, 18 runs, 10 RBI and four stolen bases over 19 contests. Yankees GM Brian Cashman said during the winter that Lombard is already MLB-ready in terms of his defense, and the 2023 first-round draft pick is now one step away from reaching the majors despite not yet turning 21 years of age. Lombard could get his first taste of big-league ball at some point this season if he continues to perform well at Triple-A.