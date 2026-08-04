Yankees' George Lombard: Promoted to Yankees

The Yankees elevated Lombard from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Monday, Conor Foley of YES Network reports.

Lombard, the No. 1 prospect in the Yankees system and No. 20 prospect in MLB, is being promoted to the big-league club. With Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the 20-year-old slashed .268/.405/.440 with six home runs and 21 RBI in 262 plate appearances. With the Yankees struggling to get production from Anthony Volpe and Jose Caballero at shortstop, Lombard will try and provide a spark for the Yankees offense.