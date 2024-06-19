The Yankees reinstated Cole (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

Cole has been on the injured list all season due to nerve irritation in his right elbow, but he will now officially return to the Yankees' rotation and make his season debut Wednesday against the Orioles. The 33-year-old righty was dominant during his three rehab starts, posting a minuscule 0.73 ERA while striking out 19 batters and walking none in 12.1 innings. However, he only built up to 68 pitches during his time in the minors, so he will likely be working under some sort of restriction during his return to a big-league mound. Anthony Rizzo (arm) was transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Cole on the 40-man roster.