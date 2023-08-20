Cole (10-4) took the loss Saturday, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk over four innings against the Red Sox. He struck out four.

Cole unraveled in the second inning, giving up back-to-back singles and a walk to open the frame before surrendering a grand slam to Luis Urias. The right-hander would last just four innings, marking his shortest outing of the season, while also allowing a season-high six earned runs. He came into Saturday's contest having not allowed two home runs in a start since May 28 and he's now lost his last two decisions (spanning three starts).