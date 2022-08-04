Cole (9-4) took the loss Wednesday as the Yankees were downed 7-3 by the Mariners, coughing up six runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

All six runs scored in the first inning as Eugenio Suarez, Carlos Santana and Jarred Kelenic took Cole deep, but the right-hander was at least able to save the bullpen by settling down and working another five frames. Cole exited after 103 pitches (69 strikes), and he'll take a 3.56 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 170:33 K:BB through 131.1 innings into his next outing.