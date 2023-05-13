Cole didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 6-5 win over the Rays, giving up two runs on five hits and two walks over five innings while striking out four.

The right-hander will be glad to see the last of Tampa Bay's hitters for a while -- after serving up zero homers in his first seven starts of 2023, Cole got taken deep four times in back-to-back outings against the Rays, including a pair of solo shots in this one. He remains undefeated on the year at 5-0, and he'll take a 2.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 62:18 K:BB through 56.2 innings into his next start, likely to come next week in Toronto.