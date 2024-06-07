Cole (elbow) will make a rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cole made his first rehab appearance Tuesday with Somerset, firing 3.1 scoreless innings with five strikeouts. He threw 45 pitches and touched 97 miles per hour, which is in line with his normal velocity. Cole should see his pitch count lightened Sunday, though he'll likely need at least one more rehab outing before coming off the 60-day IL.