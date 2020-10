Cole allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight over six innings Monday in a win over the Rays in Game 1 of the ALDS.

The ball was flying at the neutral-site location of Petco Park in San Diego -- there were six home runs hit in the game, two off Cole. Cole was his usual dominant self otherwise, inducing 18 swinging strikes on 97 pitches. The 30-year-old could theoretically go again Friday on short rest, if a Game 5 is necessary.