Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Cole (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday with Double-A Somerset, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The 33-year-old has thrown multiple sessions of live batting practice over the past couple weeks and has now been cleared to pitch in minor-league games. Cole will require multiple outings in the minors before being ready to join the Yankees, but he's on track to make his season debut during the second half of June.