Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Bounces back Tuesday
Cole allowed one run on two hits while striking out six against Toronto in his fourth Grapefruit League start.
Cole was much sharper Tuesday than in his previous spring start during which he allowed six earned runs over two innings. Per George A. King III of the New York Post, the right-hander hit 100 mph with his final pitch of the third inning against the Blue Jays. Cole threw 55 pitches in the outing -- 36 for strikes -- as he nears readiness for taking the mound Opening Day.
