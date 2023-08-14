Cole did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings against the Marlins. He struck out six.

Cole did his part in earning a quality start and leaving with a five-run lead, but the bullpen imploded in the ninth snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. Cole remains a strong candidate to win his first Cy Young with 10 wins, a 2.76 ERA that ranks second among qualified starters in the American League and a 1.05 WHIP. A minor concern to track is a slightly regressed 9.6 K:9 and 4.0 K:BB that represent their lowest marks since his last season in Pittsburgh back in 2017. The reliable Cole is lined up to face the rival Red Sox next weekend in the Bronx.