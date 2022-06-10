Cole allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three over 2.1 innings against Minnesota on Thursday. However, he did not factor in the decision.

Cole had been on a roll entering Thursday, notching seven quality starts while posting a 2.02 ERA over his previous eight outings. He hardly resembled that pitcher against the Twins, surrendering three runs in each of the first and second frames before being removed after allowing a solo homer in the third. Minnesota smoked five homers off Cole -- the most he has given up in a single game in his career -- and the first three batters he faced in the contest took him deep. The right-hander's ERA jumped to 3.63 as a result of the rough start, but he was spared from taking a loss as New York's offense put up 10 runs to capture the win.