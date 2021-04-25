Cole (3-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Cleveland, allowing one run on three hits over seven innings. He struck out 11 without walking a batter.

Matched up against Shane Bieber in a battle of AL Cy Young Award favorites, Cole put up the better performance, firing 75 of 111 pitches for strikes and fanning double-digit batters for the third time in five starts this season. He'll take a 1.71 ERA and incredible 50:3 K:BB through 31.2 innings into his next outing Friday at home against the Tigers.