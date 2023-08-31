Cole (12-4) earned the win over Detroit on Wednesday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Cole wasn't overpowering in the effort -- he recorded a moderate nine swinging strikes and seven punchouts -- but he walked away with his second straight victory following a rough four-inning, six-run loss to Boston on Aug. 19. The right-hander collected his league-leading 20th quality start, with seven of those coming in his nine outings since the All-Star break. Cole also ranks third in the AL in strikeouts (188), second in ERA (2.95) and fourth in WHIP (1.04).