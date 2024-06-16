Cole (elbow) could be reinstated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game versus the Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees have confirmed Nestor Cortes and Luis Gil as their starting pitchers for games Tuesday and Thursday versus Baltimore, but a starter has yet to be made for Wednesday while the club weighs whether to activate Cole for his season debut, or to have him make another minor-league rehab start. While shifting his assignment from Double-A Somerset to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Cole delivered a gem in his third rehab outing Friday, striking out 10 over 4.1 innings while allowing one unearned run on two hits and no walks. He tossed 70 pitches in the start, so Cole would likely have a slight cap on his workload if he were to rejoin the New York rotation Wednesday. If the Yankees decide to have Cole make one more start in the minors, Cody Poteet would likely get another turn through the big-league rotation.