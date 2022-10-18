Cole is an option to pitch in relief in Game 5 of the ALDS against the Guardians on Tuesday, potentially as the closer, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.
Cole threw 110 pitches in his Game 4 start on Sunday, but it's not uncommon in the playoffs for starters to skip the bullpen session they typically throw between starts and toss an inning in game action instead. Whether a presumably somewhat tired Cole is a stronger option than the Yankees' other relief weapons will be a tough call for manager Aaron Boone.
