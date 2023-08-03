Cole (10-2) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks over seven innings in a 7-2 victory over the Rays. He struck out eight.

An expected pitching duel with Shane McClanahan never materialized when the Tampa southpaw developed forearm soreness and got tagged for five runs in the third inning, while Cole was nearly flawless after serving up a two-run homer to Wander Franco in the first. The veteran right-hander has delivered six straight quality starts, posting a 2.27 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 44:7 K:BB through 39.2 innings over that stretch, and he'll look to keep rolling in his next outing, likely to come early next week on the road against the White Sox.