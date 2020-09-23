Cole (7-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Blue Jays after allowing one run on five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over seven innings.

The 30-year-old pounded the strikezone Tuesday, delivering 77 of his 108 pitches for strikes while only giving up a solo homer to Cavan Biggio. Cole could pitch Sunday's regular-season finale on the usual four days rest, but the Yankees likely will hold him for the first game of the playoffs. Assuming that's the case, the right-hander finishes the 2020 campaign with a 2.84 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 94:18 K:BB across 73 innings.