Cole (14-4) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on just two hits over eight innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out nine.

Cole was stellar Thursday, blanking the Blue Jays through seven innings while allowing just one hit before surrendering a run in the eighth on a wild pitch. The 33-year-old Cole's bolstered his Cy-Young case down the stretch, going 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA in his last six outings. His ERA is down to 2.75 through 32 starts (200 innings), best in the American League, with a 1.02 WHIP and 217 strikeouts. Cole will likely make one more start this season, currently scheduled as a rematch with the Blue Jays next week in Toronto.