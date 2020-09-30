Cole (1-0) allowed six hits while striking out 13, recording the victory Tuesday against the Indians in Game 1 of the Wild Card Round.

Cole outdueled Shane Bieber in a game where everyone expected a pitcher's duel, lasting seven innings. The Yankees ace threw 73 of his 105 pitches for strikes, fanning an impressive 13 batters. The right-hander recorded a 2.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and a 3.89 FIP. The 30-year-old's next chance at taking the mound would be if the Yankees advance to the AL Division Series.