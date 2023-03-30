Cole racked up 11 strikeouts over six scoreless innings in the Yankees' season-opening win Thursday against the Giants.

In doing so, Cole became the first pitcher in Yankees history to record 10-plus punchouts in an Opening Day outing. He scattered three singles and two walks while thoroughly dominating the visiting Giants throughout the afternoon. Cole threw 95 pitches, 56 of which went for strikes. Up next for the ace right-hander is another home start in the Bronx, this time against the Phillies.