Cole (5-1) pitched eight shutout innings while allowing four hits and striking out 12 as he picked up a win over the Rays on Wednesday.

It was a historic day for Cole as Wednesday was his fifth start this season of at least 10 strikeouts and no walks which broke Mike Mussina's single-season team record from 2001. He also notched his 1,500 career strikeout in the third inning and became the fourth fastest pitcher in MLB history to reach that milestone. The 30-year-old last walked a batter April 12 and has struck out 56 since then which ties Curt Schilling for the longest such streak in a season since at least 1961. The right-hander has the third-best ERA among qualified pitchers at 1.37, the second-best WHIP at 0.68 and trails only Shane Beiber with 78 strikeouts over 52.2 innings. He'll look to continue his dominant form in a favorable matchup against the Rangers at the beginning of next week.