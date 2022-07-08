Cole (8-2) allowed five earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven across six innings to earn the win Thursday against the Red Sox.

Cole surrendered a pair of home runs to Rafael Devers, which was almost enough for him to blow a five-run advantage. Cole was fairly strong otherwise, racking up 17 swinging strikes on 94 total pitches while also working at least six innings for his fifth consecutive appearance. Despite the bumpy outing, Cole still has a 3.26 ERA and a 124:29 K:BB across 99.1 frames on the season.