Cole (9-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over 7.1 innings against the Cubs. He struck out five.

Cole limited the Cubs to one run over the first seven innings, which came on a groundout by Nico Hoerner in the top of the third to score Miles Mastrobuoni. The right-hander then went on to retire the next 10 batters he faced before surrendering a two-run shot to Mike Tauchman in the eighth. Cole has now gone at least six innings in five of his last six starts, though he's allowed at least two runs in three straight.