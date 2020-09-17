Cole (6-3) allowed one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out eight across seven innings to earn the win Wednesday against the Blue Jays.

Cole dominated the Blue Jays, with the only blemish coming in the sixth inning when he allowed a leadoff double to Jonathan Villar, who ultimately came around to score. He generated 14 swinging strikes on 95 pitches and has now struck out at least eight batters in seven of his last eight starts. Overall, Cole has maintained a 3.00 ERA with a stellar 87:17 K:BB across 66 frames. He's lined up to take his next turn through the rotation Monday at Toronto.