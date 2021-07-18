Cole (10-4) took the win Saturday against Boston, tossing six innings and allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out 11.

The Yankee ace gave up a second-inning run but was otherwise dominant against the division-rival Red Sox. He threw 96 pitches across six frames before the game was called due to heavy rain. Despite the shortened affair, Cole notched double-digit strikeouts for seventh time this season. Over his past two starts, he has struck out 23 across 15 frames while allowing only one run and eight hits. His next start is scheduled to be a rematch versus Boston, this time on the road, late next week.