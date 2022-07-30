Cole didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 11-5 win over the Royals, surrendering five runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out nine without walking a batter.

The right-hander showed his usual dominance and blanked Kansas City through four frames, but Cole ran into trouble in the fifth, eventually serving up a three-run blast to Salvador Perez. He exited with the Yankees down 5-3, but a massive rally in the eighth erased the deficit. Cole generated 19 swinging strikes among his 100 pitches, and he'll take a 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 162:32 K:BB through 125.1 innings into his next start.