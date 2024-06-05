Cole (elbow) completed 3.1 scoreless innings in a minor-league rehab start with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday, allowing two hits and striking out five batters.

In the first of what is expected to be multiple rehab outings, Cole threw 45 pitches and hit 97 mph on the radar gun, per Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. The veteran hurler surrendered a single to the first batter he faced but yielded just one more hit over the remainder of his outing. The beginning of Cole's rehab stint couldn't have gone much better, but he still figures to need at least a couple more appearances in the minors before he's ready to join the Yankees' rotation. If he doesn't experience any setbacks, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner could make his season debut for the big club in the latter half of June.