The Yankees are planning on Cole throwing 200 innings this season, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Last year's shortened season is bound to affect pitchers' workloads this year, though it sounds as though the Yankees don't plan on doing things differently. Cole threw 73.0 innings last season during the regular season and 18.1 more in the playoffs, so jumping to 200 frames this year would be quite the leap. It's possible Cole won't be able to meet that goal, though there's no particular reason why he would be any less likely to do so than any other starter.