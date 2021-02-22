Cole tossed a 26-pitch live batting-practice session Monday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
With the Yankees' position players reporting to camp this week, Cole got the chance to face hitters for the first time this spring. The Yankees may limit Cole's use in the Grapefruit League slate to preserve his bullets for the regular season, but the right-hander should be ready to handle a normal workload by the time Opening Day rolls around. After a stellar debut season in pinstripes in 2020 (7-3 record, 2.84 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 94 strikeouts in 73 innings), Cole will likely be either the first or second pitcher off the board in most fantasy drafts this spring.