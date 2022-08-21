Cole (9-6) took the loss against Toronto on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five batters.

Cole was locked in through four frames, allowing only two baserunners on a walk and a hit batsman. After striking out Matt Chapman to begin the fifth, he subsequently let six straight batters reach base on three doubles, two infield singles and a free pass. The onslaught resulted in four runs, and though Cole rebounded to retire the side in order in the sixth, the damage was too much for a recently tepid New York offense to overcome. Cole has now gone six starts without earning a victory, and he's posted an uncharacteristic 4.62 ERA over that span. He leads the majors with 189 strikeouts but has otherwise had a mildly disappointing campaign thus far.