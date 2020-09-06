Cole (4-3) allowed five runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks while striking out 10 in Saturday's loss to the Orioles.

Cole struck out eight of the first nine batters he faced. His second turn through the order wasn't as good, and a Thairo Estrada error in the sixth would ultimately lead to four extra runs charged to Cole. He's now lost three straight starts. The right-hander has a 3.63 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 70 strikeouts through 52 innings this season. Cole will look to stop his skid Thursday in a rematch with the Orioles.