Cole did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk over 6.1 innings against the Royals. He struck out 10.

Cole went 1-2-3 through the first two innings before surrendering a leadoff homer to Nick Prato to lead off the third. The right-hander then struck out the side to close out the frame and managed to record double-digit strikeouts for the fourth time this season prior to being relieved by Wandy Peralta in the seventh. Cole has now logged three consecutive quality starts, striking out 21 batters over that stretch to only three walks.