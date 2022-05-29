Cole allowed a run on two hits and three walks with 10 strikeouts in six innings versus the Rays on Saturday. He did not factor in the decision.

This was Cole's third game with double-digit strikeouts, and also his third start where he's permitted multiple walks. The run he gave up came on a Randy Arozarena single in the sixth inning. Cole has logged quality starts in five of his last six outings. The Yankees' ace has a 3.12 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 72:15 K:BB across 57.2 innings in 10 starts overall. He owns a 4-1 record and will look to get back in the win column in a home start versus the Tigers next week.