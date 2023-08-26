Cole (11-4) picked up the win Friday, yielding two runs (one earned) on three hits and no walks over 7.2 innings in a 6-2 victory over the Rays. He struck out 11.

Cole was in control all night, permitting just a solo home run to Yandy Diaz and having an unearned run charged to his ledger after he was lifted in the eighth inning. The right-hander's 11 strikeouts tied a season high, and he induced 17 swinging strikes on an even 100 pitches. It was a terrific bounce-back effort from Cole after his ERA rose above 3.00 for the first time all season when he coughed up six runs his last time out. The right-hander's ERA now sits at 2.95, and he's up to 181 strikeouts over 168 frames.