Cole (1-0) earned the win by twirling seven scoreless frames with 13 strikeouts against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing four hits and no walks.

Coming off a solid Opening Day start during which he notched eight strikeouts, throwing 62 of his 97 pitches for strikes, Cole put his brilliance on full display against Baltimore, sending 13 batters down swinging while throwing 71-of-97 pitches for strikes. In fact, Cole's 13 strikeouts marked a regular season-high in a Yankees uniform. Meanwhile, the right-hander's strong outing lifted New York to their 12th straight home victory against the Orioles. Cole will look to remain in the win column on the road Monday at Toronto.