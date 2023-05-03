Cole didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Guardians, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander fired 69 of 108 pitches for strikes and generated 32 called or swinging strikes en route to his sixth quality start in seven outings this season, with Cole only missing the seventh by one out. He'll take a dazzling 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 52:14 K:BB through 46.2 innings into his next start, likely to come at home early next week against the A's.