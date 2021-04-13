Cole (2-0) picked up the win in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Blue Jays, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over six innings. He struck out eight.

The Jays strung together a couple hits in the first inning to squeeze across a run, but after that Cole was in full control. The right-hander fired 65 of 98 pitches for strikes and retired the final 15 batters he faced. Cole will take a 1.47 ERA and dominant 29:3 K:BB through 18.1 innings into his next outing, set for Saturday at home against the Rays.