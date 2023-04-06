Cole (2-0) earned the win Wednesday, allowing one run on three hits and three walks in a 4-2 victory over the Phillies. He struck out eight.

The Yankee ace dazzled in his second start providing six scoreless innings against a potent Phillies offense. Cole fought through multiple tough at-bats but attacked the corners efficiently, keeping the Philadelphia batters from making decent contact. The right-hander was relieved after a pitch clock violation resulted in his third walk of the game that would later score following his departure. The 32-year-old threw 103 pitches (68 for strikes) and sports a 0.73 ERA and 19:5 K:BB through 12.1 innings. Cole's next start is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Orioles.