Cole (4-0) allowed one run on four hits and no walks while striking out eight over seven innings as he earned the win Friday against the Red Sox.

In his first start since a short outing against the Rays, Cole returned to the win column by stifling Boston's offense. His performance at home against the Red Sox was his most productive since signing a monster deal with the Yankees during the offseason. In five starts this season, the right-hander carries a 2.76 ERA and 0.85 WHIP over 29.1 innings. He'll look to continue his dominant run at home Wednesday against the Rays.