Cole (11-6) allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out nine in 5.2 innings to earn the win Monday against the Angels.

Cole missed two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19, but he was sharp in his return to the mound Monday. He gave up a two-out homer in the top of the first inning but allowed just two baserunners across the next four frames. The righty tossed 90 pitches in the outing despite not making any rehab appearances prior to his return to the Yankees. Cole has been somewhat inconsistent across his last seven appearances, as he's posted a 3-3 record with a 4.81 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 39.1 innings during that time. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Twins on Saturday.