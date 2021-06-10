Cole (7-3) allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out nine across six innings, earning the win over the Twins on Wednesday.

Cole's two runs allowed came on a pair of solo home runs, one by Jorge Polanco in the third inning and the other by Miguel Sano in the fifth inning. After walking eight batters in his last four starts, Cole was back to his normal self, not walking anyone Wednesday. His nine strikeouts were also the most he recorded in a start since May 12 against the Rays. The 30-year-old has a 2.31 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP in 81.2 innings. He has the third-highest K/9 rate in the American League with a 12.5 K/9.