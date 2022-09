Cole (11-7) picked up the win in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Twins, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 6.2 innings. He struck out 14.

The 14 strikeouts are a season high for Cole, who has fanned double-digit batters eight times in 28 outings. He's also delivered three straight quality starts and five in his last six outings, posting a 2.02 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 48:9 K:BB through 40 innings over the latter stretch.